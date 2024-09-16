Happy Holidays! The jolly spirit of Christmas other winter celebrations are all we can think about, and it’s only the middle of September! Disney Store is helping fans to get ready to share merriment at home and on the go with their festive assortment of apparel, collectibles, toys, and decor. Let’s check out the new Disney Holiday Stockings.

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to deck the halls, trim the tree, and spruce up the hearth? So are we! Disney Store is the first place we’re checking out because a new shipment of holiday stockings has just arrived.

Mickey and Minnie are the take the spotlight for the 2024 Characters designs and we’re loving how they turned out. Both mice are in seasonal apparel and surrounded by a pile of wrapped gifts. For an added element of whimsy, they’re holding out a gift to exchange with each other!

Minnie Mouse Holiday Stocking

Mickey’s stocking is holiday red with a green cuff, while Minnie is the exact opposite. Dimensional features include while pom poms along Minnie’s dress, Mickey’s shoes, and their elf hats.

Mickey Mouse Holiday Stocking

The 2024 assortment of Disney Holiday Stockings are available now at Disney Store

