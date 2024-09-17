“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for September 17th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 188 – September 17, 2024

Disney Designer Dolls Midnight Masquerade: Fashionably Late Collection – Disney Store

For the past six years, Disney Store’s popular Disney Designer Doll collection has been bringing fans an enchanting array of Disney Princesses and Villains in their Midnight Masquerade series. In the past the collection focused on Princesses (across two stunning waves) and then villains as the dastardly devils got their turn in the spotlight. Now this addition to the series features both!

Aroma360's Disney Aromatherapy Collection Now Up to 60% Off

The popular aromatherapy and diffuser brand has crafted products and scents inspired by fan-favorite Disney icons, and now you can get them at a significant discount.

Disney Squishmallows Animal Friends Come to Disney Store

What’s cuddly, soft, squeezable, cute, and perfect for kids and kids at heart? Squishmallows! The popular plush brand has been delivering comfort and happiness to people of all ages including Disney fans. In fact an assortment of Disney characters have just made their way to Disney Store including Stitch, Muffin, and two of Moana’s pals!

“Look at This Stuff Isn't It Neat?” Your Collection Can Be Complete With Sigma Beauty’s “The Little Mermaid” Products at Disney Store

New Sigma Beauty products are now available at Disney Store and are themed to The Little Mermaid. Products include an eye shadow palette, blush, lip products, and brush set.

Embrace All Things Winter with Disney Store's Assortment of Holiday Home Decor

Christmastime is here, happiness and cheer…it doesn’t have to be December for you to start celebrating winter holiday fun. Disney Store is here to help you get ready for the season with a new assortment of holiday decor for the home, office, or anyplace that needs a pinch of festive magic.

Festive Fun Awaits with Disney Parks Wishables Countdown Calendar

Counting down to the winter holidays is always exciting and when you add a countdown calendar featuring the Disney Parks Wishables, it gets to be so much more fun. As we approach the 2024 holiday season, Disney Store is giving fans a cute, cuddly way to get ready for their favorite festivities.

Topps Expands Trading Card Deal to Include Disney, Pixar, and Marvel

Topps has revealed a significant expansion of their current agreement with Disney Consumer Products that includes global trading card rights for Disney, Pixar, and Marvel. In the first quarter of 2025, new Marvel collectible trading cards will be available in retail and hobby shops, featuring Topps Finest X-Men '97...and much more is on the way!

New Marvel Legends "Secret Wars" and Spider-Man Action Figures Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Con 2024

There was much for Marvel fans to appreciate during Hasbro Pulse Con 2024. The virtual event revealed some new action figures coming to the Marvel Legends series including Kang the Conqueror, Wolverine, Titania, and more.

New Star Wars: The Black Series and Vintage Collection Action Figures Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Con 2024

Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 brought about some exciting reveals that Star Wars fans will want to add to their collections. New action figures will be joining the six-inch-scale Star Wars: The Black Series and the 3 ¾-inch-scale Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, plus also on the way is one very cool electronic helmet from The Mandalorian.

Add to Your Shopping List

The Emotions of “Inside Out 2″ Added to the Create Your Own Headband Experience at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Pixar fans will soon be able to customize their own headbands with emotions new and old from the world of Inside Out. Get ready to make a core memory with new mini plush accessories featuring characters from Inside Out 2 joining the popular Create Your Own Headband experience.

New Haunted Mansion Home Goods Collection Materializes at Memento Mori

The Haunted Mansion is no stranger to merchandise collections, and a new one has just dropped, featuring a number of home goods items – from plates and bowls, to even a waffle maker! Many of these items feature the iconic gargoyle lights that lurch over guests in the stretching room. We spotted these items at the main Haunted Mansion gift shop in the Magic Kingdom, Memento Mori.

Loungefly Haunted Mansion Designs at Disney Store

The Grim, Grinning, Ghosts have come out to socialize at Disney Store! With fall 2024 just days away on the calendar, Loungefly is giving fans of the attraction a new way to share their love that isn’t just a stylish accessory, but rather a cozy hoodie.

New Sleep Shop Arrivals at Disney Store

Everyone has their own bedtime routine to help them wind down for the night and for some of us, this includes slipping into Disney-themed pajamas to help promote magical dreams! Ok, ok, we know there is no evidence that wearing character sleepwear will make you dream of Disney, but at least you can think about Disney as you head off slumberland wearing new Disney PJs.

Say Yes Please to Graphic Tees at Disney Store

T-shirts are the most common—and classic—item in you wardrobe because they go with everything! One way to add a bit of fun to any tee is to feature something Disney-themed. Guess what? Disney Store has just welcomed some new arrivals to their Graphic Tee Shop making it easy for fans can find a little dose of magic to include in their clothing collection.

Classic Dooney Disney Sketch Pattern Returns to Disney Store

A long time ago Disney collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to present a magic print on the signature, high end bags and wallets. Fans have been loving the design since its iteration and this week it’s making a grand return on popular bags at Disney Store.

Festive Holiday Stockings Arrive at Disney Store

Happy Holidays! The jolly spirit of Christmas and other winter celebrations are all we can think about, and it’s only the middle of September! Disney Store is helping fans to get ready to share merriment at home and on the go with their festive assortment of apparel, collectibles, toys, and decor including new Disney Holiday Stockings.

"Bluey" and "Gravity Falls" LEGO Sets Make It a Step Closer to Becoming Reality

New LEGO IDEAS submissions have reached the next round, hitting the 10,000 supporter milestone and qualifying for the Second 2024 Review. Among two of those submissions are Bluey and Gravity Falls: The Mystery Shack.

An Indepth Look at Hot Toys’ Obi-Wan Kenobi (Special Edition) 1/6 Scale Figure

Sideshow has released a brand new first look video of the Obi-Wan Kenobi (Special Edition) 1/6 Scale Figure by Hot Toys. The new figure, which includes a highly detailed head sculpt of Ewan McGergor’s likeness, is inspired by Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

