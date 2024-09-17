Loungefly loves to put their twist on beloved Disney themes and this fall, one of the stories they’re embracing is Haunted Mansion. Arriving today at Disney Store are new styles inspired by the attraction including apparel from their signature Stitch Shoppe!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The Grim, Grinning, Ghosts have come out to socialize at Disney Store! With fall 2024 just days away on the calendar, Loungefly is giving fans of the attraction at new way to share their love that isn’t just a stylish accessory.

The pop culture brand has their own apparel line—Stitch Shoppe—that features comfy, unisex clothing like T-shirts and pullover hoodies. One of their new designs is inspired by Haunted Mansion!

The greyscale hoodie is covered in a frightful scene of the mansion at night. Mysterious eyes blink out a you (and glow) from every corner, while the graveyard comes to life with sining busts, opera stars, a dearly depart gavekeeper and a fair share of ghosts too.

Just in case the hoodie alone isn’t enough, Loungefly also has a mini backpack featuring the Hatbox Ghost that debuted earlier this year.

Loungefly’s Haunted Mansion Collection is available now at Disney Store

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Glow-in-the-dark Haunted Mansion logo, eyes, windows, bats and moon*

Lined hood

Heavyweight knit fabric

Long sleeves

Pouch pocket

French terry interior

60% cotton / 40% polyester

*Glows best under UV light

The Haunted Mansion Loungefly Mini Backpack

