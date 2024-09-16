What’s cuddly, soft, squeezable, cute, and perfect for kids and kids at heart? Squishmallows! The popular plush brand has been comfort and happiness to people of all ages including Disney fans. In fact an assortment of Disney characters have just made their way to Disney Store including Stitch, Muffin, and two of Moana’s pals!

You can never have too many Disney Squishmallows. The super soft, colorful cuties are perfect for kids and adults who want to have a friend to hug or character to decorate the Disney spaces in their home.

Many retailers offer the plush pals and now Disney Store is getting in on the fun too. Today, they’re welcoming a wave of Disney Squishmallows animal characters including: Pua Hei Hei Stitch Muffin ( Bluey ) And More

Select plush are available in medium size (14″) while others—like Muffin— come in smaller sizes (11″) that are great for brining along on daily travels.

Assorted Disney Squishmallows are available now at Disney Store

