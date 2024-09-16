A long time ago Disney collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to present a magic print on the signature, high end bags and wallets. Fans have been loving the design since its iteration and this week it’s making a grand return on popular bags at Disney Store.

For years now, fans have been loving Dooney & Bourke’s Disney Sketch icon pattern

While the pattern has always been available in various accessory iterations, the statchel and tote bag styles are finally returning to Disney Store.

A few years ago, Disney offered a version with black trim that appealed to guests, but they are sticking with the classic light tan trim and handles for this latest drop. It’s also worth noting that the design has not changed, so all of beloved characters, colors, and park elements remain true to the original.

The Dooney & Bourke Disney Sketch collection is available now at Disney Store

Disney Sketch Tote Bag by Dooney & Bourke

Disney Sketch Baguette Bag by Dooney & Bourke

Disney Sketch Satchel Bag by Dooney & Bourke

Disney Sketch Barrel Bag by Dooney & Bourke

Disney Sketch Crossbody Bag by Dooney & Bourke

