Everyone has their own bedtime routine to help them wind down for the night and for some of us, this includes slipping into Disney-themed pajamas to help promote magical dreams! Ok, ok, we know there is no evidence that wearing character sleepwear will make you dream of Disney, but at least you can think about Disney as you head off slumberland with the new assortment of pajamas that arrived at Disney Store’s Sleep Shop.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to swap out last year’s jammies for something new, fresh and adorably fun…that’s themed to your favorite Disney characters.

Disney Store has just unveiled a new collection of sleepwear styles for the whole family that feature fantastic faces from some of your favorite movies. There’s a lot to love here including a Stitch sleep set for women, and Grumpy (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) lounge pants for men.

Stitch Pajamas for Women – Lilo & Stitch

Grumpy Lounge Pants for Adults – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Of course there’s also sleep shirts, kids styles (with and without hoods!), cozy separates, robes, and slippers so you can create the perfect look for you and your nighttime routine.

Disney Sleep Shop styles available now at Disney Store

