“Look at This Stuff Isn’t It Neat?” Your Collection Can Be Complete With Sigma Beauty’s “The Little Mermaid” Products at Disney Store

New Sigma Beauty products are now available at Disney Store and are themed to The Little Mermaid.

What’s Happening:

Check out these new products at Disney Store from Sigma Beauty, all themed to The Little Mermaid .

. Products include an eye shadow palette, blush, lip products, and brush set.

These products range in price from $28 to $72.

The Little Mermaid Eye Shadow Palette by Sigma Beauty | Disney Store $59.00

Eyeshadow Shades:

Swimming – blue-gold duochrome

Sing! – peachy gold shimmer

Seagull – pearlescent green-pink multichrome

Jumpin' Jellyfish – soft beige-gold metallic

Soft shell – red-orange duochrome

Beautiful Voice – emerald green metallic

Treasure Trove – blue-teal duochrome

Villainous – opaque black matte

Sea King – neutral brown matte with gold flecks

Deep Blue Sea – vibrant teal matte

3 Days – soft lilac matte

Dark Magic – bold purple matte

Lover Boy – light tan matte

Scroll – gold-green glitter

The Little Mermaid Blush by Sigma Beauty | Disney Store $28.00

Shade:

True Love – pink

The Little Mermaid Lip Set by Sigma Beauty | Disney Store $42.00

Shades:

Dinglehopper lip cream – light neutral creamy sheen

Sunset lip oil – sheer sparkly sheen

Coral lip oil – neutral coral-pink sheen

The Little Mermaid Brush Set by Sigma Beauty | Disney Store $72.00

Set Includes:

F44 Powder Sculpt – apply and blend powder products

E27 Detail Blending – precisely apply and blend out harsh lines

E30 Pencil – soften liner along the lashlines or apply highlighter to the inner corners

Beauty Bag – chic storage for touch-ups on the go

