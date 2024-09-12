“Look at This Stuff Isn’t It Neat?” Your Collection Can Be Complete With Sigma Beauty’s “The Little Mermaid” Products at Disney Store

New Sigma Beauty products are now available at Disney Store and are themed to The Little Mermaid.
- Check out these new products at Disney Store from Sigma Beauty, all themed to The Little Mermaid.
- Products include an eye shadow palette, blush, lip products, and brush set.
- These products range in price from $28 to $72.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
The Little Mermaid Eye Shadow Palette by Sigma Beauty | Disney Store $59.00
Eyeshadow Shades:
- Swimming – blue-gold duochrome
- Sing! – peachy gold shimmer
- Seagull – pearlescent green-pink multichrome
- Jumpin' Jellyfish – soft beige-gold metallic
- Soft shell – red-orange duochrome
- Beautiful Voice – emerald green metallic
- Treasure Trove – blue-teal duochrome
- Villainous – opaque black matte
- Sea King – neutral brown matte with gold flecks
- Deep Blue Sea – vibrant teal matte
- 3 Days – soft lilac matte
- Dark Magic – bold purple matte
- Lover Boy – light tan matte
- Scroll – gold-green glitter
The Little Mermaid Blush by Sigma Beauty | Disney Store $28.00
Shade:
- True Love – pink
The Little Mermaid Lip Set by Sigma Beauty | Disney Store $42.00
Shades:
- Dinglehopper lip cream – light neutral creamy sheen
- Sunset lip oil – sheer sparkly sheen
- Coral lip oil – neutral coral-pink sheen
The Little Mermaid Brush Set by Sigma Beauty | Disney Store $72.00
Set Includes:
- F44 Powder Sculpt – apply and blend powder products
- E27 Detail Blending – precisely apply and blend out harsh lines
- E30 Pencil – soften liner along the lashlines or apply highlighter to the inner corners
- Beauty Bag – chic storage for touch-ups on the go
