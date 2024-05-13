Sigma Beauty is back at Disney Store and this time they’re taking us to Wonderland! Fans of Alice, the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter and yes the Queen of Hearts will adore the brightly colored assortment of cosmetics that pay homage to a beloved Disney classic.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- A new Disney makeup collab is surfacing at Disney Store! Sigma has already explored the world of Beauty and the Beast and now they’re taking fans down the rabbit hole.
- We implore you to please not to lose your head over these Sigma Beauty palettes inspired by Alice in Wonderland, but if you find yourself going mad, you’re in good company!
- In celebration of the whimsical story, Sigma is introducing a four-piece collection that includes
- Eyeshadow Palette
- Lip Set
- Cheek Palette
- Brushes
- The color schemes offer bright hues themed to Alice’s dress, the Queen’s Garden, and singing flowers that chatted with Alice.
- Each item comes in beautiful packaging featuring a swirling, topsy-turvy pattern that captures the feel of a journey to wonderland!
- The Sigma Alice in Wonderland Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $35.00-$120.00.
Alice in Wonderland Eye Shadow Palette by Sigma Beauty
Set includes 14 eyeshadow shades:
- White Rabbit – vibrant silver metallic
- Wonderland – deep cerulean metallic
- Alice – baby blue metallic
- Curiouser – muted umber matte
- Tea Party – lime green shimmer
- March Hare – autumn orange metallic
- Twinning – rich cider matte
- Lost – slate black shimmer
- Mad Hatter – sea foam green matte
- Caterpillar – turquoise blue matte
- Cheshire – classic pink metallic
- 10/6 – warm tawny matte
- Q♥ – muted garnet matte
- Mr. Walrus – vivid gold-bronze metallic
Alice in Wonderland Lip Duo by Sigma Beauty
Set includes two lip shades:
- Singing Violet lip gloss – pinky violet shimmer
- Kiss the Tulips lip cream – light mulberry shimmer
Alice in Wonderland Cheek Duo by Sigma Beauty
Universally flattering for a wide range of skin tones
Set includes two shades:
- Tickled Pink Highlighter – soft pinky-gold metallic
- Paint the Roses Blush – rosy pink matte
Alice in Wonderland Brush Set by Sigma Beauty
Set includes:
- F47 Multitasker™ – quickly apply foundation, cream blush or contour
- F53 Air Contour/Blush™ – sweep on blush or bronzer
- E45 Max Small Tapered Blending – soften and blend crease color
- E27 Detail Blending™ – Precisely blend out harsh lines
- E30 Pencil – soften liner along the lashlines
- Beauty Bag – chic storage for touch-ups on the go
