Sigma Beauty is back at Disney Store and this time they’re taking us to Wonderland! Fans of Alice, the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter and yes the Queen of Hearts will adore the brightly colored assortment of cosmetics that pay homage to a beloved Disney classic.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new Disney makeup collab is surfacing at Disney Store! Sigma has already explored the world of Beauty and the Beast and now they’re taking fans down the rabbit hole.

We implore you to please not to lose your head over these Sigma Beauty palettes inspired by Alice in Wonderland, but if you find yourself going mad, you're in good company!

In celebration of the whimsical story, Sigma is introducing a four-piece collection that includes Eyeshadow Palette Lip Set Cheek Palette Brushes

The color schemes offer bright hues themed to Alice’s dress, the Queen’s Garden, and singing flowers that chatted with Alice.

Each item comes in beautiful packaging featuring a swirling, topsy-turvy pattern that captures the feel of a journey to wonderland!

The Sigma Alice in Wonderland Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $35.00-$120.00.

Alice in Wonderland Eye Shadow Palette by Sigma Beauty

Set includes 14 eyeshadow shades:

White Rabbit – vibrant silver metallic

Wonderland – deep cerulean metallic

Alice – baby blue metallic

Curiouser – muted umber matte

Tea Party – lime green shimmer

March Hare – autumn orange metallic

Twinning – rich cider matte

Lost – slate black shimmer

Mad Hatter – sea foam green matte

Caterpillar – turquoise blue matte

Cheshire – classic pink metallic

10/6 – warm tawny matte

Q♥ – muted garnet matte

Mr. Walrus – vivid gold-bronze metallic

Alice in Wonderland Lip Duo by Sigma Beauty

Set includes two lip shades:

Singing Violet lip gloss – pinky violet shimmer

Kiss the Tulips lip cream – light mulberry shimmer

Alice in Wonderland Cheek Duo by Sigma Beauty

Universally flattering for a wide range of skin tones

Set includes two shades:

Tickled Pink Highlighter – soft pinky-gold metallic

Paint the Roses Blush – rosy pink matte

Alice in Wonderland Brush Set by Sigma Beauty

Set includes:

F47 Multitasker™ – quickly apply foundation, cream blush or contour

F53 Air Contour/Blush™ – sweep on blush or bronzer

E45 Max Small Tapered Blending – soften and blend crease color

E27 Detail Blending™ – Precisely blend out harsh lines

E30 Pencil – soften liner along the lashlines

Beauty Bag – chic storage for touch-ups on the go

