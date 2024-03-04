There are many ways for fans to embrace the enchantment of Disney’s beloved “tale as old as time” including right at their home vanity. Disney has teamed up with cosmetic brand Sigma Beauty to deliver a charming Beauty and the Beast collection that’ll transform your look in the most magical way.

Whether they’ve been in love with Beauty and the Beast from the start or just love having gorgeous makeup with a Disney twist, fans can celebrate the elegance and authenticity of the animated classic with new offerings from Sigma Beauty.

Over at Disney Store, Beauty and the Beast it taking a moment in the spotlight as part of makeup series from Sigma that includes: Eye Shadow Palette Lip Set Makeup Brush Set Cheek Palette

it taking a moment in the spotlight as part of makeup series from Sigma that includes: Available separately for ultimate mix and match capability, the delightful assortment features an excellent neutral palette that’ll complement a range of skin tones, as well as some bolder eye shadow options to create a dramatic look.

In addition to the makeup selection, five of Sigma’s fan favorite brushes have been grouped together into a companion set to cover various makeup needs and deliver stunning, flawless results. The quintet features blue handles, a Belle icon, and comes neatly packaged with a glitter bag that doubles as a clutch.

The Sigma Beauty and the Beast Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $29.00-$89.00.

Beauty and the Beast Mini Eye Shadow Palette by Sigma Beauty – $32.00

Bookworm – Tawny leather brown matte

Forbidden – Darkest brown matte

Belle – Amber gold metallic

Enchantress – Bronzed green-brown metallic

Beast – Dark royal blue matte

Be Our Guest – Gilded gold metallic

Cogsworth – Antique wood brown matte

Beauty and the Beast Cheek Palette by Sigma Beauty – $39.00

Something Sweet – Inspired by lyrics from Something There.

Lumière – Inspired by Lumière whose name is French for ''light.''

Beauty Within – Inspired by one of the themes of the movie – that beauty lies within.

Beauty and the Beast Mini Lip Set by Sigma Beauty – $29.00

Bonjour

Spellbound

Adventure

Beauty and the Beast Brush Set by Sigma Beauty – $89.00

F46 Angled Foundation – blend liquid or cream foundation

F44 Powder Sculpt – sculpt with powder products

E24 Diffused Blend – apply and diffuse eyeshadow pigments

E55 Eye Shading – apply color across the lid

E15 Flat Definer – apply color along the lashline

Beauty Bag

