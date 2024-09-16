T-shirts are the most common—and classic—item in you wardrobe because they go with everything! One way to add a bit of fun to any tee is to feature something Disney-themed. Guess what? Disney Store has just welcomed some new arrivals to their Graphic Tee Shop making it easy for fans can find a little dose of magic to include in their clothing collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to update your Disney T-Shirt collection? Great! Now’s the time to head on over to Disney Store and browse the latest shipment at the Graphic Tee Shop.

A handful of new character and park themed designs have just sufraced featuring princess, super heroes, villains, and your favorite icons too.

Most of the offerings are designed for adults, however there’s an array of styles for kids too, some with a holiday theme. Check out some of our favorite finds below!

New Disney Graphic Tee Shop styles available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!