Topps Expands Trading Card Deal to Include Disney, Pixar, and Marvel

Topps has expanded their current agreement with Disney Consumer Products, which include global trading card rights for Disney, Pixar, and Marvel.

What's Happening:

Topps has revealed a significant expansion of their current agreement with Disney Consumer Products.

That deal will now include global trading card rights for Disney, Pixar, and Marvel (which join Topps existing Star Wars rights agreement).

In the first quarter of 2025, new Marvel collectible trading cards will be available in retail and hobby shops, featuring Topps Finest X-Men '97 .

. This marks the first time Topps has created and distributed physical Marvel trading cards on a global scale.

As noted, Topps will also maintain its global partnership for Star Wars.

Under this agreement, Disney Consumer Products and Topps will work together to produce both physical and digital trading cards featuring Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

What They're Saying:

Paul Gitter, Executive Vice President, Global Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products: “Topps has been a long-standing collaborator with Disney Consumer Products, driving physical and digital innovation in the trading card space. We’re thrilled to officially expand our relationship with Topps to bring storytelling from across our brands to card collecting enthusiasts around the world.”

David Leiner, President of Trading Cards at Fanatics Collectibles: "At Topps, we have a relentless focus on enhancing the fan experience, and this new expansion and extension will help us continue to work with Disney Consumer Products to bring the best innovation in the hobby to collectors."