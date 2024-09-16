Disney Designer Dolls Midnight Masquerade: Fashionably Late Collection – Disney Store

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented guests with an exciting lineup of merchandise collections including new arrivals in the Disney Designer Dolls Collection Midnight Masquerade Series. Two of the gorgeous doll sets sold out immediately afer their online debut and the others were only available at the event, but now the entire series will be making its way to Disney Store over the next several weeks.

For the past six years, Disney Store’s popular Disney Designer Doll collection has been brining fans an enchanting array of Disney Princesses and Villains in their Midnight Masquerade series

In the past the collection focused on Princesses (aross two stunning waves) and then villains as the dastardly devils got their turn in the spotlight. Now this addition to the series features both!

The Midnight Masquerade Series was inspired by the magic of moonlit balls and the elegance of beloved Disney heroines and now, its theme is embracing those who arrive after the party has started.

This one-of-a-kind collection features beloved heroes and villains making a belated appearance at the party with timely packaging and the most elegant designs.

Designed by Disney Store artists, each limited edition doll comes with an intricately crafted mask that features iconic motifs, adding a touch of exquisite glamour to any collection.

This gorgeous collection includes: Aladdin & Jasmine – Aladdin (1992) Anastasia & Drizella – Cinderella (1950) Alice – Alice in Wonderland (1951) Queen of Hearts – Alice in Wonderland (1951) Ariel – The Little Mermaid (1989) Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (1991) Mother Gothel from Tangled (2010) Snow White – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)



Midnight Masquerade Dolls will be available at Disney Store

The first week will feature three release, and one additional doll will debut every week through October 22. Individual dolls sell for $149.99 and doll sets are $299.99.

September Releases

Aladdin & Jasmine – September 17

Limited Edition of 1000

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Anastasia & Drizella – September 17

Limited Edition of 1000

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Alice – September 17

Limited Edition of TBA

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Queen of Hearts – September 24

Limited Edition of 3450

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

October Releases

Ariel – October 1

Limited Edition of TBA

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Gaston – October 8

Limited Edition of: TBA

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Mother Gothel – October 15

Limited Edition of: TBA

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Snow White – October 22

Limited Edition of: TBA

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

