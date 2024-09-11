“Bluey” and “Gravity Falls” LEGO Sets Make It a Step Closer to Becoming Reality

There are new products that have made it to the next qualification round with LEGO. Fans could possibly see Bluey and Gravity Falls products, but it’s not official yet.

What’s Happening:

New Lego submissions have reached the next round, hitting the 10,000 supporter milestone and qualifying for the Second 2024 Review.

Two of those products are Bluey and Gravity Falls : The Mystery Shack.

Keep a lookout for the 10K Club Interview series with these products.

Bluey: By Monkey Scout

Bluey is a popular children’s series, and they are asking for support to have this set become a reality.

This is their third attempt at making Bluey an official LEGO set.

Characters included are Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, Chilli, Muffin, Socks, Lucky, and Rusty.

There are 2395 LEGO elements in this set.

Gravity Falls: The Mystery Shack: By Minibrick Productions

This is based on the Disney animation, Gravity Falls .

. The set features just over 1900 pieces and has 7 minifigures.

They state that this is no better time to create a LEGO Gravity Falls set as the show is consistently in the top 10 on Disney+

