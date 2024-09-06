Pixar’s Luxo Jr. Announced As Newest LEGO Ideas Approved Set

A brand new Pixar LEGO set is heading into production after a successful LEGO Ideas submission.
What’s Happening:
- LEGO has announced that an official Luxo Jr. set will be heading to shelves across the globe.
- As part of LEGO Ideas, the fan platform in which the company accepts pitches for real-life LEGO sets, user T0BY1KENOBI25150 submitted his concept for a Luxo Jr.
- Luxo Jr. is the iconic lamp that has not become the icon of the studio, opening every film as part of Pixar’s title card.
- While it has been officially approved, the “final product design, pricing, and availability” are still being worked on for the set.
More Pixar News: