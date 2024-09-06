Pixar’s Luxo Jr. Announced As Newest LEGO Ideas Approved Set

A brand new Pixar LEGO set is heading into production after a successful LEGO Ideas submission.

LEGO has announced

As part of LEGO Ideas, the fan platform in which the company accepts pitches for real-life LEGO sets, user T0BY1KENOBI25150 submitted his concept for a Luxo Jr.

Luxo Jr. is the iconic lamp that has not become the icon of the studio, opening every film as part of Pixar’s title card.

While it has been officially approved, the “final product design, pricing, and availability” are still being worked on for the set.

