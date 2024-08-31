Video: Pixar Characters Light Up the Bay Area Skies at Oracle Park

Just across the bay from the iconic animation studio, baseball fans were treated to a spectacular drone show.

Pixar in Flight:

On August 30th, baseball fans attending the San Francisco Giants vs Miami Marlins game at Oracle Park were treated to a Pixar-themed drone show.

After the Giants beat the Marlins 3-1, drones took to the air above the Bay to showcase “Family Movie Characters.”

Three minutes of the spectacle was dedicated to iconic Pixar characters such as Woody from Toy Story, Joy from Inside Out, Lightning McQueen from Cars, and Jack Jack from The Incredibles.

Joy from Lightning McQueen from and Jack Jack from You can watch a full clip of the characters in the Bay Area sky below:

Read More Pixar: