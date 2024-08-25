Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” Becomes 12th Title Ever To Break One Billion In International Box Office

The latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out 2, has crossed a billion dollars at the international box office, according to Variety, the only animated title to achieve this,
What’s Happening:
- 12 titles have surpassed the billion dollar mark in International box office ticket sales, and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is the only animated one on that list.
- Today, Variety has revealed that Inside Out 2 has surpassed the billion dollar mark in International Box Office ticket sales, from overseas markets alone.
- The film is already the highest-grossing film of the year, earning $1.649 billion globally, including $1.002 billion overseas and $646.3 million domestically.
- Records show that 55 films have ever reached over $1 billion globally (again, meaning international and domestic ticket sales), but only 12 have reached over $1 billion internationally alone. Of those, 11 of them are live-action films, meaning Inside Out 2 (the 12th) is the only animated title to achieve this feat.
- It should be noted that one of those live-action titles is 2019’s The Lion King, which took in $1.1 billion internationally, but is deemed live-action despite the film being photorealistic CG animation retelling the story of the 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios classic.
- Several weeks ago, Inside Out 2 also knocked Frozen 2 out of the top spot, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time.
- With international take so high, it’s clear that the story of Riley, a newly minted teenager, and her emotions as headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions, like Anxiety, resonates with people around the globe.
- Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is still in theaters, and is now available to own on digital formats, with a release on physical media set for September 10th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com