The latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out 2, has crossed a billion dollars at the international box office, according to Variety, the only animated title to achieve this,

What’s Happening:

12 titles have surpassed the billion dollar mark in International box office ticket sales, and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is the only animated one on that list.

The film is already the highest-grossing film of the year, earning $1.649 billion globally, including $1.002 billion overseas and $646.3 million domestically.

Records show that 55 films have ever reached over $1 billion globally (again, meaning international and domestic ticket sales), but only 12 have reached over $1 billion internationally alone. Of those, 11 of them are live-action films, meaning Inside Out 2 (the 12th) is the only animated title to achieve this feat.

With international take so high, it's clear that the story of Riley, a newly minted teenager, and her emotions as headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions, like Anxiety, resonates with people around the globe.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is still in theaters, and is now available to own on digital formats, with a release on physical media set for September 10th.