Pixar’s “Toy Story 2” To Be Screened In 35 MM at Academy Museum

Pixar fans in the Southern California region can head to the landmark Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for a special 35 MM screening of a Pixar classic that is nearing its quarter-century anniversary.

What’s Happening:

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the largest museum in the country devoted to the art and science of moviemaking, is holding a very special screening of a rare sequel that lives up to (and might even surpass) the original – Pixar’s Toy Story 2.

The screening of the film will feature the classic, which turns 25 later this year, projected in a 35 mm format.

The sequel, the first of several in the franchise and the first for Pixar Animation Studios, follows Buzz Lightyear as he and some of Andy’s toys embark on an adventure to save Woody from a toy collector who stole him when he mistakenly wound up at a garage sale.

Along the way, we discover Woody’s origins, and his past connection to a television series where his co-stars become new toy friends – Jessie and Bullseye – and perhaps even the greatest ASMR scene put to film when he is restored to his former glory.

You can catch the screening of the film at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 7th at 11:00 AM. Check the official site

Looking for more Toy Story fun while at the Academy Museum? Fans of the Disneyland Resort Disney California Adventure