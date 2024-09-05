A Eulogy for Lightning McQueen Memes

Uh-oh. They found out. In the world of social media, few things ruin the quality of a meme faster than the subject referencing it themselves. The moment Lea Michelle made a joke about being illiterate? It was over. If Kamala Harris were to ever start juggling coconuts? Cut the cameras. The beauty of a meme is allowing the discourse to surround the subject without the subject recognizing its cultural weight.

Today, Pixar did the ultimate sin: recognized Lightning McQueen has become a meme. After years of McQueen “Ka-Chow”-ing his way to internet comedic infamy, Pixar celebrated Lightning McQueen day (9/5) by diving headfirst. Their new profile picture and banner aims to brat-ify Lightning, as if to say “We know! We get it! How do you do, kids?” and it really doesn’t hit.

In honor of the fallen meme soldier, it’s best to eulogize all the fun we’ve had with Mr. McQueen. Let it be known henceforth that we did have fun, but we now must lay it to rest.

“Struck by Lighting” remains a silly, “Rick Roll”-type format featuring the Rusteze spokesman.

Sometimes, just turning Lightning McQueen into a tangible item can send people into the stratosphere, like the Crocs collab or the infamous suitcase.

Owen Wilson’s most recent SNL hosting gig led to a sketch about Lightning McQueen turning into a misogynistic pig. Ka-chow?

Lightning McQueen memes, we’ll never forget thee. Rest easy, sweet prince.