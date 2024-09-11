Aroma360’s Disney Aromatherapy Collection Now Up to 60% Off

The popular aromatherapy and diffuser brand has crafted products and scents inspired by fan-favorite Disney icons, and now you can get them at a significant discount.

Relax with Disney:

Aroma360

All designs and fragrances are inspired by popular Disney characters, including Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Snow White Mulan Haunted Mansion

Their diffuser line contains three designs available in both home and car variations. Fans can pick up Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess inspired designs. The Disney Mini Pro Scent Diffuser normally retails for $299.95 with the Smart Car Diffuser running for $199.95. However, the site is currently offering up to 60% off all products for their Fall into Savings sale, giving Disney fans the ability to pick the Mini Pro Scent Diffuser for $99.95 and the Smart Car Diffuser for $119.97.

The brand is also offering Cinderella and Belle Collection Sets. Consisting of a candle, a reed diffuser and a room spray, these sets feature smells inspired by the iconic Disney Princesses. Cinderella’s scent consists of sandalwood, orange blossom, and white mimosa with Belle featuring black fig, rose, and blonde woods. Shoppers can pick these up for $69.97, an over $20 savings.

The brand is offering a dozen different fragrance oils that Disney fans can pick up. Each scent is available in 50mL, 500mL, and Pro-Pod sizes. These are not currently on sale, but are the perfect accessory to add to your order.

These scents include: Feisty Charm (Donald Duck) – Blue Cedar, Cardamom, Eucalyptus Sassy Petals (Daisy Duck) – Bergamot, Rose, Amber Polka Dot Kisses (Minnie Mouse) – Rose, Mimosa, Iris Started With a Mouse (Mickey Mouse) – Lemon, Ocean, Musk I’m Wishing (Snow White) – Orange, Marine, Sugar So This is Love (Cinderella) – Pear, Jasmine, Patchouli Be Our Guest (Belle) – Oud, Saffron, Amber A Whole New World (Jasmine) – Rose, White Mimosa, Oud Wood Reflection (Mulan) – Nutmeg, Jasmine, Guaiac Wood Down in New Orleans (Tiana) – Valencia Orange, Cyclamen, Sandalwood Under The Sea (Ariel) – Ocean, Magnolia, Amber Tomb Sweet Tomb (The Haunted Mansion) – Tobacco Leaves, Cinnamon, Tonka

You can view the whole Disney Collection from Aroma360 here

Read More: