“LEGO Star Wars: The Force of Creativity” Coffee-Table Book Will Celebrate 25 Years of Fruitful Collaboration

As May the 4th (Star Wars Day) 2024 fast approaches, we’re getting more and more merchandise announcements from A Galaxy Far, Far Away… such as this new coffee table book celebrating 25 years of LEGO Star Wars, entitled The Force of Creativity.

What’s happening:

This morning LEGO announced a new hardcover coffee-table book entitled LEGO Star Wars: The Force of Creativity , which will celebrate 25 fruitful years of collaboration between LEGO and Lucasfilm.

, which will celebrate 25 fruitful years of collaboration between LEGO and Lucasfilm. The book is 312 pages in length, retails for $149.99, and includes interviews with over 50 insiders at the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm, plus “development art, character designs and more to reveal the story of the LEGO Star Wars brand.”

What they’re saying:

LEGO.com: “Celebrate the 25th anniversary of LEGO® Star Wars™ building sets with The Force of Creativity coffee-table book. The ultimate treat for yourself or a Star Wars gift for a fellow fan, this lavish 312-page illustrated book features interviews with more than 50 insiders at the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm. It tells the inside story of the ever-evolving LEGO Star Wars brand, from the creation of popular building sets to immersive real-world experiences, video games, animated storytelling and the fan community. View previously unseen development art, character designs and more to gain an unparalleled insight into the creative process. This deluxe collectible book for adults is presented in a slipcase with an exclusive ‘time capsule’ – a treasure trove of must-have LEGO Star Wars memorabilia that includes art prints, facsimiles, new building instructions and a cardstock replica of the impossibly rare 1999 Toy Fair invitation box that marked the start of an epic adventure of 25 years and counting.”

LEGO Star Wars: The Force of Creativity will be published on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 but will be available for pre-order beginning May 1st via the official LEGO website.