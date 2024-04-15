LEGO Announces Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor from “Return of the Jedi” Coming May the 4th

After just recently getting the announcements of two Star Wars: The Phantom Menace building sets coming from LEGO on May 1st, we now know what LEGO’s big May the 4th Star Wars set will be: the Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor.

What’s happening:

The popular toy company LEGO has announced a major new Star Wars building set, which will be released on May the 4th (Star Wars Day) next month: the Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor.

This is the first UCS TIE Interceptor to be made by LEGO since the year 2000.

The set includes 1,931 pieces and retails for $229.99. A TIE Pilot minifigure, buildable minifigure-scale Mouse Droid, display stand with informational plaque, and special LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick are also included.

The Imperial TIE Interceptor starfighter first appeared in the 1983 film Return of the Jedi, but has been featured in many more Star Wars stories and games since then.

What they’re saying:

LEGO.com: “Spark memories of classic Star Wars™ saga action with this LEGO® Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series buildable TIE Interceptor model (75382) for adults. The iconic TIE Interceptor starfighter was part of the first-ever launch of LEGO Star Wars UCS sets in the year 2000; now it’s back and redesigned for even greater authenticity. Revel in buildable details, such as its distinctive wings, cockpit interior, laser cannons and rear engine. This collectible brick-built vehicle measures over 16 in. (40 cm) long and has a display stand with an information plaque, a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick and space for the included TIE Pilot LEGO minifigure and LEGO mouse droid figure.”

The LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor will become available on May 1st for LEGO Insiders and May the 4th for everyone. For additional information be sure to visit the official LEGO website.