Toy Unboxing / Review: LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Mech Set #75368 with Speed-Build (Imperial March)

A few weeks ago, we here at Laughing Place were sent a box of Star Wars merchandise from a variety of Lucasfilm’s licensees in celebration of the “Imperial March” merchandising campaign. Inside that box was LEGO Star Wars set #75368 Darth Vader Mech, and today I finally found the time to unbox, build, and review this building set.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I unbox, build, and review this LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Mech set.

Watch LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Mech #75368 unboxing / build / review:

The Darth Vader Mech set includes 139 LEGO pieces and one Darth Vader minifigure, which is pretty much the standard minifigure of that character that comes with a variety of other current sets. Once completed, the mech itself features articulation (via ball joints) on the shoulders, hips, and ankles. The mech cockpit also opens and closes to allow the Darth Vader minifigure to pilot the machine. There are two lightsabers included in this set: one smaller one for the minifigure to hold and another one several times the size that the mech can hold in its right hand– the fingers on both hands can be posed as well. The recommended age range for this set is 6+, which I feel is appropriate considering the appeal of the decidedly non-canon piece of Star Wars technology being depicted here. As I said in the video above, the Darth Vader Mech is a very fun way to play with the familiar iconography of everyone’s favorite space-opera franchise, but I wouldn’t expect this design to show up in the movies or television shows anytime soon.

LEGO Star Wars set #75368 Darth Vader Mech is available now wherever toys are sold.