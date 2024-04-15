LEGO Announces New “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” 25th Anniversary Podrace and Droideka Building Sets

We’re just about a month away from the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’s theatrical release, and that means more merchandise is being announced in celebration of this momentous occasion for everyone’s favorite space-opera saga. That includes two very exciting new The Phantom Menace-inspired building sets from LEGO.

The first of these two new sets is the buildable Droideka (also known as Destroyer Droids in The Phantom Menace and other Star Wars media), which is LEGO Star Wars set #75381 and includes 583 pieces. This set retails for $64.99 and will become available on May 1st, just a few days ahead of this year’s May the 4th (Star Wars Day) festivities. The Droideka building set will stand at over eight inches tall and features the actual ability to (manually) transform the droid into its famous “ball” shape for rolling toward its enemies. There’s also a minifigure-scale buildable Droideka model included and a nifty informational display stand celebrating 25 years of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Also available on May 1st will be the Mos Espa Podrace Diorama building set, which retails for $79.99 and includes 718 pieces. Like the previous sets in this LEGO Star Wars diorama series, the complete Podrace model will rest in a horizontal black frame. It depicts young Anakin Skywalker’s podracer zooming through Arch Canyon on Tatooine, reflecting imagery from one of the most famous scenes in The Phantom Menace. A plaque on the frame quotes Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (“Remember. Concentrate on the moment. Feel. Don't think. Trust your instincts.”), and– as with the Droideka– the set includes a special 25th anniversary Star Wars brick. Also like the Droideka, this micro-scale LEGO set is intended for ages 18 and over.

Both of these LEGO Star Wars sets will become available on May 1st via LEGO.com and through other LEGO retailers.