J. Crew and FX’s The Bear” Cooked Up A Brand New Clothing Collaboration

The hit Emmy-Award winning FX series is teaming up with the clothier just in time for the premiere of season 3.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter The Bear.

The limited-edition collection is serving up new items inspired by one of the third season’s plot lines, which shows handyman Neil Fak being promoted and his brother Ted taking over as the “fix-it Fak.”

The campaign, titled The Matter of Fak Capsule, stars Ricky Staffieri (Theodore Fak).

The four piece collab contains a trucker hat, T-shirt, sweater and canvas jacket:

J. Crew x The Bear Canvas Work Jacket ($398)

J. Crew x The Bear Heritage Fleece Sweatshirt ($118)

J. Crew x The Bear Vintage-Wash Cotton T-Shirt ($50)

J. Crew x The Bear Trucker Hat ($60)

The collab is available online starting today at the brand’s flagship New York (484 Broadway), Los Angeles (10250 Santa Monica Blvd), and Chicago (900 N Michigan Ave) stores. At this time, only the T-shirt is still available online. However, you can check the official website for stock updates here

Season 3 of The Bear is out now on Hulu

