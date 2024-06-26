Trailer and Key Art Released for Season 2 of the Hulu Original Docuseries “How I Caught My Killer”

Hulu has revealed the trailer and key art for season two of the original docuseries How I Caught My Killer, which will premiere on July 18th.
“How I Caught My Killer” Synopsis:
- How I Caught My Killer is a true-crime docuseries that highlights the real-life stories behind unique homicide cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre.
- Whether it’s a fraught letter to a friend, an urgent text message detailing a heated argument, a private diary entry describing a horrifying experience, or an ominous social media post revealing a motive for murder…these victims all leave a case-breaking clue that will one day help to solve their crime.
- Every curated case details a complex portrait of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer that would have escaped justice if it hadn’t been for the victim’s own actions.
- Ultimately, the twists and turns of the investigations into these victim-solved crimes expose an awful truth in America today: our systemic failures as a nation all too frequently deny many citizens justice.
- Each episode forces us to confront the harsh reality that our system is blind to many underserved and invisible communities that make up a disproportionate percentage of the people who lose their lives to homicide every year.
Credits:
- How I Caught My Killer is executive produced by David Karabinas, Evan Goldstein, Chip Rives, Rick Cikowski, and Brad Bernstein of Texas Crew Productions; Greg Spring and Ivy Brown of Spring Theory.
- Robby O'Neil of Texas Crew Production is co-executive producer.
