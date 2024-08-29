PopSocket Releases New Breakfast Buddies Collection in Collaboration with Disney

Celebrate the most important meal of the day with Disney and the phone accessory company.

Breakfast of Champions:

  • PopSocket has served up a brand new collection of Disney themed phone accessories in their new Breakfast Buddies collection.
  • The new collection, which is highly decorated in primary colors, features different classic PopGrips, PopWallets, and phone cases featuring Disney characters and breakfast food.
  • Including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Chip ‘n Dale, purchasing these items is the perfect way to start your day.
  • Let’s check out the delicious looking collection:

PopOut Sunny Side Up PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

Mod Mickey & Minnie iPhone 15 Pro Max for MagSafe ($45)

PopOut Classic Minnie PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

Enamel Mickey Toast PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

Mickey's Breakfast Buffet iPhone 15 Pro Max for MagSafe ($45)

PopOut Classic Mickey PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

PopOut Thumbs Up PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

Mod Mickey PopWallet+ for MagSafe ($40)

PopOut Mickey Waffle PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

Mickey's Coffee Face PopWallet+ for MagSafe ($40)

Cereal-ously Minnie ($15)

Mickey Brain Fog ($15)

Donald Early Bird ($15)

Chip 'n Dale Carb Coma ($15)

  • The adorable new collection is available now. You can check out the full collection of items here.

