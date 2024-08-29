PopSocket Releases New Breakfast Buddies Collection in Collaboration with Disney

Celebrate the most important meal of the day with Disney and the phone accessory company.
Breakfast of Champions:
- PopSocket has served up a brand new collection of Disney themed phone accessories in their new Breakfast Buddies collection.
- The new collection, which is highly decorated in primary colors, features different classic PopGrips, PopWallets, and phone cases featuring Disney characters and breakfast food.
- Including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Chip ‘n Dale, purchasing these items is the perfect way to start your day.
- Let’s check out the delicious looking collection:
PopOut Sunny Side Up PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)
Mod Mickey & Minnie iPhone 15 Pro Max for MagSafe ($45)
PopOut Classic Minnie PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)
Enamel Mickey Toast PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)
Mickey's Breakfast Buffet iPhone 15 Pro Max for MagSafe ($45)
PopOut Classic Mickey PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)
PopOut Thumbs Up PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)
Mod Mickey PopWallet+ for MagSafe ($40)
PopOut Mickey Waffle PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)
Mickey's Coffee Face PopWallet+ for MagSafe ($40)
Cereal-ously Minnie ($15)
Mickey Brain Fog ($15)
Donald Early Bird ($15)
Chip 'n Dale Carb Coma ($15)
- The adorable new collection is available now. You can check out the full collection of items here.
