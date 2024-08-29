PopSocket Releases New Breakfast Buddies Collection in Collaboration with Disney

Celebrate the most important meal of the day with Disney and the phone accessory company.

Breakfast of Champions:

PopSocket has served up a brand new collection of Disney themed phone accessories in their new Breakfast Buddies collection.

The new collection, which is highly decorated in primary colors, features different classic PopGrips, PopWallets, and phone cases featuring Disney characters and breakfast food.

Including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Chip ‘n Dale, purchasing these items is the perfect way to start your day.

Let’s check out the delicious looking collection:

PopOut Sunny Side Up PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

Mod Mickey & Minnie iPhone 15 Pro Max for MagSafe ($45)

PopOut Classic Minnie PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

Enamel Mickey Toast PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

Mickey's Breakfast Buffet iPhone 15 Pro Max for MagSafe ($45)

PopOut Classic Mickey PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

PopOut Thumbs Up PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

Mod Mickey PopWallet+ for MagSafe ($40)

PopOut Mickey Waffle PopGrip for MagSafe ($45)

Mickey's Coffee Face PopWallet+ for MagSafe ($40)

Cereal-ously Minnie ($15)

Mickey Brain Fog ($15)

Donald Early Bird ($15)

Chip 'n Dale Carb Coma ($15)

The adorable new collection is available now. You can check out the full collection of items here

Read More: