Add a Touch of Paradise to Your Home With This Limited Edition Mickey Mouse and Friends Surf Day Canvas at Disney Store

If you are looking for some new artwork for your home, Disney Store has you covered. There's a beautiful limited edition Mickey and Friends surf day canvas by artist Steve Barton now available.

What’s Available:

Mickey Mouse is taking out his surfboard and getting ready to catch some waves. This is all while Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck are relaxing on the beach and Donald Duck is ready to go for a swim.

This beautiful piece can bring a touch of paradise to your home.

It is a limited edition with only 1,500 available.

Once the canvas arrives at your home, it is ready to hang without a frame.

Mickey Mouse and Friends;Surf Day Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Steve Barton; Limited Edition | Disney Store $150.00