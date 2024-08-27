Enchanting Discounts Await at Disney Store for World Princess Week

World Princess Week has returned for another year of magical surprises, uplifting stories and a focus on Disney’s leading ladies who embody the qualities of courage and kindness. Fans of all ages can join the celebration right at home as they discover enchanting merchandise featuring their favorite Disney Princess at Disney Store. Best of all fans can take advantage of special savings as the royal assortment is up to 40% off!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Princess fans can get ready for the World Princess Week celebration with a limited time deal at Disney Store.

Now through Thursday (August 29th), guests can find discounts up to 40% off Princess-themed items such as: Dresses Dress Up Accessories Dolls Collectibles Toys And More!

This special sale is a great way for fans to update their Princess collection, find some new favorites, or surprise someone they love with with a fantastic gift.

Best of all there’s no code needed to activate the discounts. The prices listed on the page are what you’ll pay.

are what you’ll pay. Oh and don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Ariel

Moana

Tiana

Rapunzel

Snow White

Aurora

Merida

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!