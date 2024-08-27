Enchanting Discounts Await at Disney Store for World Princess Week

World Princess Week has returned for another year of magical surprises, uplifting stories and a focus on Disney’s leading ladies who embody the qualities of courage and kindness. Fans of all ages can join the celebration right at home as they discover enchanting merchandise featuring their favorite Disney Princess at Disney Store. Best of all fans can take advantage of special savings as the royal assortment is up to 40% off!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney Princess fans can get ready for the World Princess Week celebration with a limited time deal at Disney Store.
- Now through Thursday (August 29th), guests can find discounts up to 40% off Princess-themed items such as:
- Dresses
- Dress Up Accessories
- Dolls
- Collectibles
- Toys
- And More!
- This special sale is a great way for fans to update their Princess collection, find some new favorites, or surprise someone they love with with a fantastic gift.
- Best of all there’s no code needed to activate the discounts. The prices listed on the page are what you’ll pay.
- Oh and don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
ArielAriel Nightshirt for Girls – The Little MermaidAriel Plush Doll – The Little Mermaid – 14 1/2"Ariel Costume Shoes for Kids – The Little MermaidAriel Costume for Kids – The Little Mermaid
MoanaLEGO Moana's Flowerpot 43252Moana Costume Singing Necklace for KidsMoana Costume for KidsMoana Classic Doll – 10 1/2"
TianaTiana Classic Doll – The Princess and the Frog – 11 1/2"Tiana Disney’s Once Upon a Story Mini Doll Playset – The Princess and the Frog – 5"Tiana Costume Shoes for Kids – The Princess and the FrogTiana Deluxe Costume for Kids – The Princess and the Frog
RapunzelRapunzel Disney Story Doll – Tangled – 11"Rapunzel Disney's Once Upon a Story Mini Doll Playset – Tangled – 5"Disney Animators' Collection Rapunzel Doll – Tangled – 16"Rapunzel Costume for Kids – Tangled
Snow WhiteDisney Animators' Collection Snow White Doll – 16"Snow White Disney Story Doll – 11"Snow White Ear Headband for AdultsSnow White Costume for Kids
AuroraAurora Classic Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 11 1/2"Aurora Disney Story Play Dress for Kids – Sleeping BeautyAurora Plush Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 14 1/2"Aurora Costume for Kids – Sleeping Beauty
MeridaMerida Costume Tiara for Kids – BraveMerida Classic Doll – Brave – 11 1/2"Merida Costume Shoes for Kids – BraveMerida Costume for Kids – Brave
