New Haunted Mansion Home Goods Collection Materializes at Memento Mori

A new collection of home goods inspired by The Haunted Mansion are now available to purchase at locations throughout Walt Disney World.

The Haunted Mansion is no stranger to merchandise collections, and a new one has just dropped, featuring a number of home goods items – from plates and bowls, to even a waffle maker! Many of these items feature the iconic gargoyle lights that lurch over guests in the stretching room. We spotted these items at the main Haunted Mansion gift shop in the Magic Kingdom, Memento Mori.

Mini Waffle Maker

Hurricane Candle Set

Gargoyle Diffuser

Serving Bowls

Color-Changing Mug

Set of 4 Plates

Serving Tray

Water Bottle

Two of these items, the water bottle and serving bowls, are currently available at Disney Store, with the bowls currently available at a 25% discount.

– $34.99

– $41.24 (originally $54.99)

