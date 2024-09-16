An Indepth Look at Hot Toys’ Obi-Wan Kenobi (Special Edition) 1/6 Scale Figure

Just ahead of its worldwide release, the collectible company has released a video unboxing their new Star Wars figure.

  • Sideshow has released a brand new first look video of the Obi-Wan Kenobi (Special Edition) 1/6 Scale Figure by Hot Toys.
  • The new figure, which includes a highly detailed headsculpt of Ewan McGergor’s likeness, is inspired by Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. 
  • The hand painted bust also features Hot Toys’ rolling eyeball system, allowing collectors to adjust the figure's gaze.

  • With over 30-points of articulation, this dynamic figure is highly styleable. Obi-Wan comes packaged with a tailored Jedi outfit, a dark brown robe, a brown tunic, a light brown undertunic, brown pants, and belt with blaster holder. Additionally, the figure comes armed with a LED light-up blue lightsaber.
  • Fans can also look forward to the included LO-LA59 droid, binoculars, a holoprojector, and a Bail Organa hologram miniature. Purchasers will also be thrilled with the rocky figure base reminiscent of the character’s epic battle with Darth Vader.
  • The special edition set comes with a box, cloth, and Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber hilt.

  • For those wanting to pick up the figure, you can join the waitlist on Sideshow.com. Both the Collector and Special Edition figures retail for $300.  The Obi-Wan Kenobi (Special Edition) 1/6 Scale Figure is expected to ship between now and November.
  • Watch the full unboxing video below:

