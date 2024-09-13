Photos / Video – “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy” Special Screening Hosted at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre

Yesterday evening in Hollywood, California, Disney and Lucasfilm held a special screening of the new Disney+ animated miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, and Laughing Place was fortunate enough to be invited to attend. Below are my photos and one video from the event.

Ahead of the screening, which presented all four episodes of the miniseries cut together into an 88-minute movie, screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit took the El Capitan Theatre stage to introduce the show to everyone in attendance. You can watch that exciting moment in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" writers Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit intro at special screening:

Rewinding time about an hour, when I first arrived at El Capitan on Hollywood Boulevard, I found the theater’s famous marquee illuminated with the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy logo and key art. Then inside the lobby, there was a “Jedi Vader” photo op built out of– what else?– LEGO.

Among the guests in attendance were two LEGO Star Wars fans dressed up as the characters of Jedi Bob and Darth Jar Jar.

More fun posters for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy in the El Capitan Theatre lobby.

Inside the El Capitan’s auditorium, the logo for the miniseries was projected on the curtain before the show began.

I had a tremendously fun time at this event, and as a side note it was really cool getting to see Rebuild the Galaxy in full movie form– I wish that were an option on Disney+, but fans at home will have to watch it broken up into four individual episodes.

As a side note it was also cool to see Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor’s brand-new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which is located just a few steps down Hollywood Boulevard from the El Capitan, and was revealed in a ceremony (featuring an appearance by his costar Hayden Christensen) earlier that day.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is now available to stream exclusively via Disney+.