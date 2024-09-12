Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Ewan McGregor Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this afternoon – an emotional ceremony which also featured his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead and friend/co-star Hayden Christensen.

What’s Happening:

Ewan McGregor, who has played the legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for 25 years, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday morning.

The actor received star number 2,789 in the category of Motion Pictures, with it being located just a few feet away from the late Carrie Fisher’s star.

The ceremony began with a speech by writer/director Mike Mills, who worked with McGregor on the 2010 film Beginners.

Longtime friend and Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen was also on hand to celebrate McGregor, who he called “ one of our great actors and, in my opinion, the coolest person on the planet.”

Christensen continued by saying “to watch him embody this character, it’s like watching magic… the kind that really makes you believe in something bigger. He wasn’t just playing Obi-Wan. He was Obi-Wan. He is Obi-Wan."

McGregor’s wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead – who portrayed Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka – was also present at the ceremony.

In accepting his honor, McGregor said “I’m so blessed to be able to live a creative life. I get to create stories with all these amazingly creative people. We all come together and we exercise our creativity as a group to make something that’s capable of changing the world. We make something that makes people feel, and makes people think, and therefore can make people change. I think that’s the most amazing privilege to do that.”

You can watch the full ceremony for yourself in the video below.