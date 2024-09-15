Photos – “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy” Outdoor Screening Event Held In Century City, California

Yesterday afternoon, Laughing Place was invited to Westfield Century City mall in Southern California for an outdoor screening of the first two episodes of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the new animated Disney+ miniseries from Lucasfilm. Though the event was invite-only, regular shoppers at the mall could easily watch the screening from outside the fenced-off atrium area.

Arriving at Westfield Century City, I found signs pointing me in the right direction for the screening event, which had a number of lawn chairs spread out over the atrium area.

One of the first things I saw after checking in for the event was the LEGO brick-built “Jedi Vader” statue that we first saw the other night at the Rebuild the Galaxy special screening in Hollywood.

But this time there were also displays of the three new LEGO building sets tied into LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy– namely Jedi Bob’s Starfighter, the TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-Up, and the Dark Falcon– all with their respective minifigures.

Available to invited guests of the event were specialty food and drink options themed to the characters in the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy miniseries.

At my seat I found a couple boxes of custom-made “Jedi Bob”-Corn and a few plush companions to watch the show with me.

Then when it was time for the two episodes to begin, attendees were treated to a special introduction by actors Bobby Moynihan (who voices Jedi Bob) and Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling) along with writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.

And in addition to the three plushes pictured above, I walked away with a jaw-dropping amount of LEGO Star Wars swag from the event, including a very cool Rebuild the Galaxy blanket and the three new building sets that were on display. Look for more in-depth reviews of these sets coming soon to Laughing Place!

We’d like to extend a big thank you to Disney and Lucasfilm for inviting us to this screening event. All four episodes of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy are now available to stream exclusively via Disney+.