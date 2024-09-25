In just a few weeks New York City Comic-Con (NYCC) will return to the Big Apple with panels. celebrity encounters, and plenty of shopping to go around. Sibling brands Loungefly and Funko are on the list of attendees and they’ve cooked up a few Disney exclusives that fans will adore. Laughing Place is honored to be the first to reveal the new products that are inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.

If there’s one thing we nerds love doing, it’s going to a convention with friends to geek out over our shared interests. The second thing we love is growing our collections with new merchandise! Fans heading to NYCC next month can do both as thanks to Funko and Loungefly.

The pop culture brands are tapping into two favorite Disney franchises for their new for their convention exclusive drops. Head to Halloween Town with The Nightmare Before Christmas and then avoid Hell (!) with Mr. Toad.

Loungefly collectors can celebrate the love of an afterlife-time with Jack and Sally, who appear on an assortment of coffin-shaped accessories, and adorn the threads of a swoon-worthy tee.

“‘Til death, and forever after.” This NYCC exclusive Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Coffin Mini Backpack ($90) is one way to lay things to rest as you declare your fandom for all things Nightmare. Magnetic flaps to reveal the couple waiting inside and other details include shiny metallic features, adjustable straps, an embroidered epitaph, and of course a matching lining.

Guests seeking something on the smaller side will appreciate the NYCC exclusive Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Coffin Large Card Holder ($30) that’s a real scream. The beloved duo star on this coffin-shaped card holder that has 4 card slots, a zippered pocket, detailed debossing and an embroidered epitaph.

In addition to the accessories, fans can scoop up the Booth Exclusive Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Coffin 3″ Collector Box Pin ($20). Just like the mini backpack, the coffin’s doors open to reveal the couple waiting inside. The pin boasts hinged parts, silver hardware, Funko/Loungefly crown debossing, and enamel details. Limited-edition of 500-pieces.

Wrapping up the Loungefly selections at NYCC is the Booth Exclusive Disney Jack and Sally Coffin Unisex Tee ($20). This 100% cotton jersey shirt features a screen printed graphic and glowing details so you can turn down the lights to see the full moon in all its glory (picture coming soon).

Fans can be the judge of Funko’s latest Mr. Toad POP! figure ($14.99) as they determine just where in their collection to feature the finely attired amphibian! The 2024 NYCC Exclusive might not showcase our friend on his infamous wild ride, but we’ll rule in his favor. While Mr. Toad makes his debut in NYC, the 3.3-inches tall collectible will be available at Funko.com too.

Guests attending NYCC can shop the Loungefly and Funko exclusives at Booth #1000 from October 17–20, 2024. Select items will be available online directly through Loungefly Funko

