Photos: Refurbishment Continues on the New, Groovy Food Court at Pop Century Resort

Alongside the new design for the food court, the resort is sporting some great, hotel-specific merchandise.

Construction is continuing on the Pop Century food court and gift shop, Everything Pop, at Walt Disney World.

While major construction walls are up, both the shopping and dining sections still have availability for guests to enjoy, albeit a smidge smaller.

Over the past year, hotel specific merchandise has been booming, with adorable new souvenirs and apparel sporting the Pop Century logo and aesthetic.

With walls up to revitalize the dining area, guests can still order and enjoy items from the food court.

As walls come down, the new design aesthetic is also starting to appear, with bright colors, fun patterns, and new booth seating placing the theming outside of a specific decade, yet prominently “groovy”.

The refurbishment is set to be complete on November 30th.