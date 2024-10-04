Video: Burudika Returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for First Time Since 2019

A beloved act has returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the first time in five years!
What’s Happening:
- Burudika has returned to the Harmabe Village section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the first time since 2019.
- While the band had performed occasional shows at Disney Springs under the name Wassalou, this marks their proper return to Walt Disney World.
- The band puts on a lively show that includes music, dancing and plenty of audience interaction.
- During their act, Burudika performs a number of African songs, plus some that will be more familiar to U.S. audiences, such as “He Lives In You” from The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and Shakira’s "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."
- Currently, you can catch the band at Disney’s Animal Kingdom five days a week from Thursday–Monday. Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for exact showtimes on the day of your visit.
- Catch a performance from Burudika in the video below.
