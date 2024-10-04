Video: Burudika Returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for First Time Since 2019

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

A beloved act has returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the first time in five years!

What’s Happening:

  • Burudika has returned to the Harmabe Village section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the first time since 2019.
  • While the band had performed occasional shows at Disney Springs under the name Wassalou, this marks their proper return to Walt Disney World.
  • The band puts on a lively show that includes music, dancing and plenty of audience interaction.
  • During their act, Burudika performs a number of African songs, plus some that will be more familiar to U.S. audiences, such as “He Lives In You” from The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and Shakira’s "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."
  • Currently, you can catch the band at Disney’s Animal Kingdom five days a week from Thursday–Monday. Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for exact showtimes on the day of your visit.
  • Catch a performance from Burudika in the video below.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning