Video: Burudika Returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for First Time Since 2019

A beloved act has returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the first time in five years!

What’s Happening:

Burudika

While the band had performed occasional shows at Disney Springs Walt Disney World

The band puts on a lively show that includes music, dancing and plenty of audience interaction.

During their act, Burudika performs a number of African songs, plus some that will be more familiar to U.S. audiences, such as “He Lives In You” from The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and Shakira’s "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."

and Shakira’s "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." Currently, you can catch the band at Disney’s Animal Kingdom five days a week from Thursday–Monday. Be sure to check the My Disney Experience app for exact showtimes on the day of your visit.

Catch a performance from Burudika in the video below.

