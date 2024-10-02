Walt Disney World to Introduce Seven New Flavored French Fry Dishes at Locations Across the Resort

French fry lovers, unite – as Walt Disney World is about to introduce seven new french fry dishes across the resort.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

These new items will be available beginning October 9th at various locations across the resort.

The new items and their locations are as follows: Buffalo Fries – Ranch-seasoned french fries drizzled with buffalo-ranch sauce and blue cheese dressing (above) ABC Commissary at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Backlot Express at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Rosie’s All-American Cafe at Disney’s Hollywood Studios A-Maize-Ing Magic Munch Fries – French fries topped with sweet corn, chipotle mayonnaise, chili-lime-spiced cotija cheese, and popcorn Flame Tree BBQ at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom



Street Corn Fries – French fries topped with roasted corn relish, cotija cheese, and cilantro-lime crema (above) Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Everything Pop Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

– French fries topped with roasted corn relish, cotija cheese, and cilantro-lime crema (above)

Cuban Fries – Seasoned french fries topped with mustard and Swiss cheese sauce, ham, and pickles (above) Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

– Seasoned french fries topped with mustard and Swiss cheese sauce, ham, and pickles (above)

BBQ Fries – Seasoned french fries topped with coleslaw, sweet BBQ sauce, and ketchup aïoli (above) Regal Eagle Smokehouse EPCOT

– Seasoned french fries topped with coleslaw, sweet BBQ sauce, and ketchup aïoli (above) Black Garlic, Truffle, and Parmesan Fries – French fries topped with black garlic-truffle aïoli and parmesan cheese Columbia Harbour House at Magic Kingdom Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe at Magic Kingdom Pinocchio Village Haus at Magic Kingdom Connections Eatery at EPCOT

– French fries topped with black garlic-truffle aïoli and parmesan cheese

Strawberry Chocolate Fries – Cinnamon-sugar dusted french fries topped with chocolate ganache, strawberries, and honey cream cheese (above) Mr. Kamal’s at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Primo Piatto at Disney’s Riviera Resort

– Cinnamon-sugar dusted french fries topped with chocolate ganache, strawberries, and honey cream cheese (above)