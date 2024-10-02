Walt Disney World to Introduce Seven New Flavored French Fry Dishes at Locations Across the Resort

French fry lovers, unite – as Walt Disney World is about to introduce seven new french fry dishes across the resort.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog, through a fun “Which Fry Are You?” quiz, has revealed that seven new, both savory and sweet flavored fry dishes are coming to locations across Walt Disney World.
- These new items will be available beginning October 9th at various locations across the resort.
- The new items and their locations are as follows:
- Buffalo Fries – Ranch-seasoned french fries drizzled with buffalo-ranch sauce and blue cheese dressing (above)
- ABC Commissary at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Backlot Express at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Rosie’s All-American Cafe at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- A-Maize-Ing Magic Munch Fries – French fries topped with sweet corn, chipotle mayonnaise, chili-lime-spiced cotija cheese, and popcorn
- Flame Tree BBQ at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Buffalo Fries – Ranch-seasoned french fries drizzled with buffalo-ranch sauce and blue cheese dressing (above)
- Street Corn Fries – French fries topped with roasted corn relish, cotija cheese, and cilantro-lime crema (above)
- Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Everything Pop Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Cuban Fries – Seasoned french fries topped with mustard and Swiss cheese sauce, ham, and pickles (above)
- Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- BBQ Fries – Seasoned french fries topped with coleslaw, sweet BBQ sauce, and ketchup aïoli (above)
- Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue at EPCOT
- Black Garlic, Truffle, and Parmesan Fries – French fries topped with black garlic-truffle aïoli and parmesan cheese
- Columbia Harbour House at Magic Kingdom
- Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe at Magic Kingdom
- Pinocchio Village Haus at Magic Kingdom
- Connections Eatery at EPCOT
- Strawberry Chocolate Fries – Cinnamon-sugar dusted french fries topped with chocolate ganache, strawberries, and honey cream cheese (above)
- Mr. Kamal’s at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Primo Piatto at Disney’s Riviera Resort
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com