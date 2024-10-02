Walt Disney World to Introduce Seven New Flavored French Fry Dishes at Locations Across the Resort

French fry lovers, unite – as Walt Disney World is about to introduce seven new french fry dishes across the resort.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog, through a fun “Which Fry Are You?” quiz, has revealed that seven new, both savory and sweet flavored fry dishes are coming to locations across Walt Disney World.
  • These new items will be available beginning October 9th at various locations across the resort.
  • The new items and their locations are as follows:
    • Buffalo Fries – Ranch-seasoned french fries drizzled with buffalo-ranch sauce and blue cheese dressing (above)
      • ABC Commissary at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
      • Backlot Express at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
      • Rosie’s All-American Cafe at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
    • A-Maize-Ing Magic Munch Fries – French fries topped with sweet corn, chipotle mayonnaise, chili-lime-spiced cotija cheese, and popcorn
      • Flame Tree BBQ at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
      • Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

  • Street Corn Fries – French fries topped with roasted corn relish, cotija cheese, and cilantro-lime crema (above)
    • Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
    • End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
    • Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
    • Everything Pop Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

  • Cuban Fries – Seasoned french fries topped with mustard and Swiss cheese sauce, ham, and pickles (above)
    • Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
    • Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
    • World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
    • Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

  • BBQ Fries – Seasoned french fries topped with coleslaw, sweet BBQ sauce, and ketchup aïoli (above)
  • Black Garlic, Truffle, and Parmesan Fries – French fries topped with black garlic-truffle aïoli and parmesan cheese
    • Columbia Harbour House at Magic Kingdom
    • Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe at Magic Kingdom
    • Pinocchio Village Haus at Magic Kingdom
    • Connections Eatery at EPCOT

  • Strawberry Chocolate Fries – Cinnamon-sugar dusted french fries topped with chocolate ganache, strawberries, and honey cream cheese (above)
    • Mr. Kamal’s at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
    • Primo Piatto at Disney’s Riviera Resort
