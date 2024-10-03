Charitable Beneficiary Named For 15th Annual Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

Just ahead of their 15th annual event, The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has named the Wounded Warrior Project as their charity beneficiary for this year’s event.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has named the Wounded Warrior Project as their charitable beneficiary for their 15th annual event, taking place in November.
- The group will receive a monetary donation from proceeds of the favorite event, which takes place on November 15th and 16th, right in the middle of National Veterans and Military Families Month.
- Wounded Warrior Project is a non-profit headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and helps veterans who served in the military on or after September 11th, 2001, and incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound during or after service. The group’s free programs and services include mental health care, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care.
- Wounded Warrior Project will also be represented at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, giving those in attendance the chance to learn more about their worthy cause.
- The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, returning for its 15th year, invites guests to unlimited tastings in a street party atmosphere, featuring culinary and beverage selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants with plenty of live entertainment, all located on the hotel’s landmark causeway. The event runs from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on November 15th and 16th, and tickets can be purchased at their official site, here.
- For highlights from last year’s event. Check out our video below.
What They’re Saying:
- Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Area General Manager Sean Verney: Giving back is an important part of our mission at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, and as a veteran myself, Wounded Warrior Project is a cause that’s particularly special to me. We’re humbled to partner with this truly life-changing organization for this landmark year of our Food & Wine Classic.”
- Brea Kratzert Todd, Wounded Warrior Project vice president of business development: “The support we’re receiving from the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic helps Wounded Warrior Project honor and empower warriors in their communities. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, warriors and their families never pay a penny for our programs and services.”
