Charitable Beneficiary Named For 15th Annual Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has named the Wounded Warrior Project as their charitable beneficiary for their 15th annual event, taking place in November.

The group will receive a monetary donation from proceeds of the favorite event, which takes place on November 15th and 16th, right in the middle of National Veterans and Military Families Month.

Wounded Warrior Project is a non-profit headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and helps veterans who served in the military on or after September 11th, 2001, and incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound during or after service. The group’s free programs and services include mental health care, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care.

Wounded Warrior Project will also be represented at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, giving those in attendance the chance to learn more about their worthy cause.

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, returning for its 15th year, invites guests to unlimited tastings in a street party atmosphere, featuring culinary and beverage selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants with plenty of live entertainment, all located on the hotel’s landmark causeway. The event runs from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on November 15th and 16th, and tickets can be purchased at their official site, here.

For highlights from last year’s event. Check out our video below.

What They’re Saying:

Giving back is an important part of our mission at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, and as a veteran myself, Wounded Warrior Project is a cause that’s particularly special to me. We’re humbled to partner with this truly life-changing organization for this landmark year of our Food & Wine Classic.” Brea Kratzert Todd, Wounded Warrior Project vice president of business development: “The support we’re receiving from the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic helps Wounded Warrior Project honor and empower warriors in their communities. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, warriors and their families never pay a penny for our programs and services.”