Life-Sized Moana Sculpture Unveiled at New Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

As Walt Disney World gears up for the opening of the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows on December 17th, a new life-size sculpture of Moana has been unveiled.
What’s Happening:
- On-site at the new Island Tower, a life-size sculpture of Moana and her iconic canoe were unveiled at the tower’s new splash pad play area called “Moana’s Voyage.”
- In this exciting splash area, kids will be able to discover the wonders of water just like Moana, with playful sprayers and bubbly fountains all around.
- Nearby, guests and Disney Vacation Club members will be able to unwind at the stunning Cove Pool, a zero-entry pool that will be perfect for lounging all day under the Florida sunshine.
- Disney shared a further look at the installation of this new statue through a TikTok with Imagineer Anna.
- Take a look at everything you can expect when the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village opens this December.
- A preview center for the new Island Tower recently opened inside the lobby of Disney’s Polynesian Village.
- All guests can make reservations for the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows either online or by contacting (407) 934-7639. You can also reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.
