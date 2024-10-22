Life-Sized Moana Sculpture Unveiled at New Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The new sculpture is part of a new splash pad play area called “Moana’s Voyage.”

As Walt Disney World gears up for the opening of the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows on December 17th, a new life-size sculpture of Moana has been unveiled.

What’s Happening:

On-site at the new Island Tower, a life-size sculpture of Moana and her iconic canoe were unveiled at the tower’s new splash pad play area called “Moana’s Voyage.”

In this exciting splash area, kids will be able to discover the wonders of water just like Moana, with playful sprayers and bubbly fountains all around.

Nearby, guests and Disney Vacation Club members will be able to unwind at the stunning Cove Pool, a zero-entry pool that will be perfect for lounging all day under the Florida sunshine.

Disney shared a further look at the installation of this new statue through a TikTok with Imagineer Anna.

Take a look

A preview center for the new Island Tower recently opened

All guests can make reservations for the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows either online or by contacting (407) 934-7639. You can also reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

More Walt Disney World News: