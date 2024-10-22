Life-Sized Moana Sculpture Unveiled at New Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The new sculpture is part of a new splash pad play area called “Moana’s Voyage.”
As Walt Disney World gears up for the opening of the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows on December 17th, a new life-size sculpture of Moana has been unveiled.

What’s Happening:

  • On-site at the new Island Tower, a life-size sculpture of Moana and her iconic canoe were unveiled at the tower’s new splash pad play area called “Moana’s Voyage.”
  • In this exciting splash area, kids will be able to discover the wonders of water just like Moana, with playful sprayers and bubbly fountains all around.
  • Nearby, guests and Disney Vacation Club members will be able to unwind at the stunning Cove Pool, a zero-entry pool that will be perfect for lounging all day under the Florida sunshine.
  • Disney shared a further look at the installation of this new statue through a TikTok with Imagineer Anna.

Make way for the Moana-inspired splash pad coming to the Island Tower addition at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows! 🌊✨ #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #DisneyVacationClub #Polynesian #Moana #DisneyResort #DisneyCastLife

  • Take a look at everything you can expect when the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village opens this December.
  • A preview center for the new Island Tower recently opened inside the lobby of Disney’s Polynesian Village.
  • All guests can make reservations for the Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows either online or by contacting (407) 934-7639. You can also reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.

