Photos: Disney Vacation Club Preview Space Appears at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Ahead Of New Island Tower Debut

Disney fans may recall a time in the not-too-distant past when it was the best kept secret, but the latest in a line of Disney Vacation Club (DVC) preview centers has appeared at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, just ahead of the debut of the new Island Tower at that property later this year.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World

While not a full-fledged facility like the one at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa which has fully built models of rooms, this preview center is more of an open space to lounge and relax while surrounded by the aesthetic and theme of the upcoming Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, with nods to the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.

Art in the room pays homage to the film, with paintings featuring the boats and canoes from the film, as well as a number of tribal patterns that look pulled right out of the film. Fans can also spot Maui’s hook among these.

What is sure to catch the eyes of many though, is a magic door that opens to a virtual room featuring newly available properties to buy into (or add points to) a Disney Vacation Club membership.

Though the door was not fully functional on our visit, the button panel next to it reveals that we could look at Disney’s Riviera Resort or Villas at Disneyland Hotel

The preview center debuts ahead of the opening of the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort & Bungalows, slated to open on December 17th, 2024.

The new Island Tower will be home to the expanded accommodations that DVC members have come to expect, offering multi-bedroom options with all the amenities of a home away from home. The rooms are also available to non-DVC Members, which is perfect as those staying there will have exclusive access to a number of terrace gardens.

The new expansion will also have a new pool area with Moana -themed splash pad, as well as the new Wailulu Bar & Grill.

-themed splash pad, as well as the new Wailulu Bar & Grill. Those interested can buy points in the property and DVC starting on October 29th. If you’re interested in a stay at the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort & Bungalows, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel