Walt Disney World Annual Passes Receive Yearly Price Increase

The time Disney fans dread the most has come, as Walt Disney World has announced a price increase for all levels of Annual Passes.

New sales on all Annual Pass types have updated pricing (all plus tax), as follows: Disney Incredi-Pass – $1,549 (previously $1,449) Disney Sorcerer Pass – $1,079 (previously $999) Disney Pirate Pass – $829 (previously $799) Disney Pixie Dust Pass – $469 (previously $439)

As has always been the case, the lower three tiers are only available to Florida residents, with the only option for guests from another state or country being the highest Disney Incredi-Pass.

Price increases are also coming to certain one-day tickets, with a one-day, one-park ticket to the Magic Kingdom

An Annual Pass remains a great value for those looking to enjoy the theme parks throughout the year. For example, a Passholder who visits 12 times a year will pay about $2-4 more per visit.

Annual Passholders continue to receive special benefits, from merchandise and Disney Resort hotel deals to exclusive in-park offerings.

For more information on Annual Pass types and benefits, visit DisneyWorld.com

