New Military-Inspired Collection Arrives at U.S. Disney Parks for National Veterans and Military Families Month

In honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are introducing a new collection of military-inspired merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- November marks National Veterans and Military Families Month, and as part of Disney’s long-standing admiration for military service, a new military-inspired collection has arrived at select locations in both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
- This year’s collection consists of four items, including a T-shirt, a Spirit Jersey, a water bottle and a baseball cap.
- Each item features the beloved “Mickeyflage,” a specially Disney-designed camouflage pattern that integrates Hidden Mickeys throughout for an extra touch of Disney magic.
- You’ll be able to find the collection at the following locations:
- Emporium at Magic Kingdom
- Creations Shop at EPCOT
- Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- World of Disney at Disney Springs
- Emporium at Disneyland Park
- Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure
- World of Disney at Downtown Disney
- Since 2012, Disney has contributed more than $20 million in funding and media support to non-profit organizations that focus on bringing joy to veterans and military families.
