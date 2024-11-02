New Military-Inspired Collection Arrives at U.S. Disney Parks for National Veterans and Military Families Month

In honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are introducing a new collection of military-inspired merchandise.

What’s Happening:

November marks National Veterans and Military Families Month, and as part of Disney’s long-standing admiration for military service, a new military-inspired collection has arrived at select locations in both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort

This year’s collection consists of four items, including a T-shirt, a Spirit Jersey, a water bottle and a baseball cap.

Each item features the beloved “Mickeyflage,” a specially Disney-designed camouflage pattern that integrates Hidden Mickeys throughout for an extra touch of Disney magic.

You’ll be able to find the collection at the following locations: Emporium at Magic Kingdom Creations Shop at EPCOT Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios World of Disney at Disney Springs Emporium at Disneyland Park Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure World of Disney at Downtown Disney

Since 2012, Disney has contributed more than $20 million in funding and media support to non-profit organizations that focus on bringing joy to veterans and military families.

