New Military-Inspired Collection Arrives at U.S. Disney Parks for National Veterans and Military Families Month

The collection features the unique, Disney-designed “Mickeyflage."
In honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are introducing a new collection of military-inspired merchandise.

  • November marks National Veterans and Military Families Month, and as part of Disney’s long-standing admiration for military service, a new military-inspired collection has arrived at select locations in both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
  • This year’s collection consists of four items, including a T-shirt, a Spirit Jersey, a water bottle and a baseball cap.
  • Each item features the beloved “Mickeyflage,” a specially Disney-designed camouflage pattern that integrates Hidden Mickeys throughout for an extra touch of Disney magic.

