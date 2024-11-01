New Offerings Revealed for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, Including Spaceship Earth Gingerbread House

Most of these offerings center around the recently opened CommuniCore Hall and Plaza.

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a number of new elements coming to this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays – including two new food booths, a Spaceship Earth gingerbread house and more!

What’s Happening:

The return of the EPCOT

This year, the creative minds of the EPCOT Festival Team and Walt Disney Imagineering partnered with the delicious skills of the EPCOT Pastry team to create an 8-foot-tall gingerbread display inspired by Spaceship Earth.

The geodesic sphere made up of hundreds of handcrafted gingerbread triangles will be on display inside CommuniCore Hall for all guests to see and enjoy throughout the festival.

The display will even light up and dance to music periodically throughout the day, just like its full-size counterpart!

In addition to offering an assortment of festival merchandise, CommuniCore Hall will also be home to seasonal décor inspired by the unique design of EPCOT.

Glittering Grove presented by Balsam Hill will offer an enchanting forest where twinkling trees bring festive flair.

But wait – that’s not all for CommuniCore Hall, as it will also host two new Holiday Kitchens!

First up is the excellently named Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow, serving up delicious cookies such as a gingerbread triangle decorating kit just like those that make up the Spaceship Earth display.

Next, indulge in the best-loved dishes from previous years with Favorites of Festivals Past, located right outside CommuniCore Hall.

Outside in CommuniCore Plaza, kids of all ages will be able to partake in complementary snowflake decorating.

This year, performances of JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season will move to the stage at CommuniCore Plaza.

Finally, along the walkway between the Imagination! pavilion and World Showcase, stop by to see an all-new seasonal display, open to all guests throughout the festival.

Festive Fragrances presented by Scentsy, is a gift for the senses – you can stroll through a snow globe garden, inspired by Scentsy’s seasonal aromas!

Guests who visit CommuniCore Hall can purchase some of their favorite holiday fragrances, reliving the festival experience long after their vacation.

Merchandise Preview