U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Surprised With a Trip Aboard the Disney Treasure

Southern California veteran David Negreros was surprised with the news while enjoying a day at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

In honor of National Veterans and Military Families Appreciation Month, Disney Cruise Line surprised Southern California veteran David Negreros with a sailing on the new Disney Treasure

Negreros was nominated to receive a trip to the Disneyland Resort by Goodwill of Orange County’s Tierney Center for Veteran Services, in recognition of his dedication and selflessness while serving in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton and in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

David and his family were surprised with the news they would soon be sailing onboard the highly anticipated Disney Treasure after enjoying a ride on Haunted Mansion Holiday.

David also participated in a commemorative flag retreat on Main Street, U.S.A., during his visit to the park.

Following his military service, he now devotes his work to helping other veterans as they transition out of the military through various veteran vocational programs and resource centers.

More on the Disney Treasure:

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21st, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin , Coco and Zootopia , as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the Jungle Cruise

, and , as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and the For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel