Discover the Gingerbread Displays (and Their Menus!) Coming to Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort

The menus have been revealed for all the returning gingerbread displays at both U.S. resorts.

Today, Walt Disney World revealed that a new Spaceship Earth gingerbread house would be coming to EPCOT for the International Festival of the Holidays. But that’s not all, as many other beloved gingerbread houses are returning to Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. Let’s take a look at what’s returning, along with their menus in the latest Foodie Guide.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

We’ll begin at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, where the Life-Size Baby Gingerbread Giraffe and Baby Zebra displays are back for their fourth year.

Featuring Ginger, the baby giraffe, along with Debra, the baby zebra, this display will trek into the lobby of the Jambo House beginning November 24th.

New this year, there is a limited-edition pin, cookie jar, and holiday ornament inspired by Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge available for purchase.

Menu items available include a Gingeraffe Cookie and specialty cocktails.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

This year marks 25 sweet years of the beloved Gingerbread House at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – with the display debuting for the year on November 6th.

As you explore the various details of this incredible display, you’ll find white chocolate candy canes, edible snowflakes, sugar poinsettias, and an 88-pound white chocolate Santa. The gingerbread itself is baked with 1050 pounds of honey, 800 pounds of flour, and 600 pounds of confectioners’ sugar.

You’ll be able to find a limited-edition collection of 25th anniversary merchandise including a pin, ornament, cookie jar, magnet, tumbler, t-shirt, and more available for purchase.

On the menu at the Grand Floridian Gingerbread House are: Gingerbread Mickey Gingerbread Shingle Stollen Bread Brownie Pop Gingersnap Cookies Gingerbread House Ornament Gingerbread House Gingerbread Cookie Bags imported from Germany Gingerbread Loaf Peppermint Bark Grand Floridian Gift Box featuring assorted fan favorite treats, including a Santa Gnome Hot Cocoa Surprise, exclusive to the Combo Box



Disney’s Beach Club Resort

The life-sized Holiday Carousel will return to Disney’s Beach Club for its 24th year, this time inspired by characters from Mickey’s Christmas Carol .

. Created with chocolate, sugar, and fondant with hand-painted characters and handcrafted gingerbread shingles and snowflakes adorning the carousel, the display includes 432 pounds of honey, 200 pounds of icing, 100 pounds of eggs, and 2024 pieces of gingerbread.

A limited-edition pin, cookie jar, and holiday ornament will be available.

Some of the holiday treats available at this location include: Linzer Cookie Spiced Orange and Cranberry Bundt Cake Gingerbread Macarons Hot Cocoa Brownie Hanukkah Sugar Cookie Stollen Gingerbread House



Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Just around Crescent Lake, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn plays host to a miniature gingerbread version of its iconic and fan-favorite spots from the BoardWalk itself.

The BoardWalk Deli Gingerbread House, starting November 12th, is beautifully created with details that look just like the seaside escape, but just in a smaller and sweet form.

This year, there’s also a limited-edition pin, cookie jar, and holiday ornament available for purchase to bring the gingerbread magic home with you!

On the menu, you’ll find: Holiday Mickey and Minnie Sugar Cookie Mickey Caramel Corn Cookie Gingerbread Loaf Gingerbread Shingle



Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Back for its 13th year on November 8th, Disney’s Contemporary Resort will be getting an extra holiday (and sweet) touch with their Castle Display.

The update was designed by Walt Disney Imagineers to be inspired by the former, and much-missed Cinderella Castle Dream Lights.

It’s made with 613 pounds of sugar, 1013 pounds of flour, 113 pounds of gingerbread spice, 51 pounds of chocolate, and over 4,000 castle gingerbread bricks.

You can also purchase limited-edition pins, cookie jar, and holiday ornament here, too!

For those wanting a sweet treat, the following will also be available for purchase: Linzer Cookie Caramel Apple Cake with Gingerbread Streusel Chocolate Hazelnut Log Pistachio Cranberry and Cherry Cake Santa Peppermint Hot Chocolate Tart House-made Christmas Tree Butter Cookie Winter Berry Freeze (Alcoholic floater available) Frozen Hot Cocoa (Alcoholic floater available)



Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Beginning November 21st, guests visiting Disney’s Wilderness Lodge will be able to find a selection of delicious treats in the lobby, including: Dark Chocolate Bar Cheddar Gougère Molasses Crackle Cookie Cookie Box



Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Lastly, we head to the west coast and to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, where its gingerbread display will debut on November 22nd.

This year’s creation in the lobby features a gingerbread replica of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa with none other than Chip ‘n’ Dale in their pajama attire seen in Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party Breakfast and Brunch at Storytellers Cafe.

Standing 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide, the structure is created from more than 600 pounds of gingerbread, 600 pounds of powdered sugar, 250 pounds of fondant, one pound of pixie dust, and features 25 hidden Mickeys!

The following items will be available at the Great Hall Cart from November 15th through January 5th: Gingerbread Cookie Christmas Cookie Mickey-shaped Poinsettia Cookie Holiday Crisped Rice Treat Sweet Potato Loaf Treat Holiday Cinnamon Bun Macaron Box Cookie Box Eggnog (Also available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur)

