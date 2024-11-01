Virtual Queue and Merchandise Information Revealed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland

As expected, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be making use of the virtual queue system when it officially opens on November 15th at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- As has been the case with the Magic Key previews, guests will need to join the complimentary virtual queue to experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it opens at Disneyland.
- During the attraction’s initial opening days, a standby queue will not be available.
- The virtual queue enrollment times will be twice daily, at 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. PT.
- More information and how-to details on the virtual queue system is available at Disneyland.com.
- Disneyland has also confirmed that the attraction will be a part of Lightning Lane Multi Pass, subject to daily availability.
- Meanwhile, those looking to commemorate their trip down the bayou will be able to find all the new merchandise at Louis’ Critter Club, which takes over half of Pooh Corner.
- On the attraction’s opening day (November 15th), you’ll also be able to purchase Tiana’s Bayou Adventure merchandise at the Starcade in Tomorrowland.
- Beginning November 21st, select Tiana’s Bayou Adventure merchandise will also be available at Ray’s Berets in Bayou Country.
