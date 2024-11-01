Virtual Queue and Merchandise Information Revealed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland

The attraction will utilize a virtual queue during its initial opening days, beginning November 15th.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

As expected, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be making use of the virtual queue system when it officially opens on November 15th at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • As has been the case with the Magic Key previews, guests will need to join the complimentary virtual queue to experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it opens at Disneyland.
  • During the attraction’s initial opening days, a standby queue will not be available.
  • The virtual queue enrollment times will be twice daily, at 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. PT.
  • More information and how-to details on the virtual queue system is available at Disneyland.com.
  • Disneyland has also confirmed that the attraction will be a part of Lightning Lane Multi Pass, subject to daily availability.

  • Meanwhile, those looking to commemorate their trip down the bayou will be able to find all the new merchandise at Louis’ Critter Club, which takes over half of Pooh Corner.
  • On the attraction’s opening day (November 15th), you’ll also be able to purchase Tiana’s Bayou Adventure merchandise at the Starcade in Tomorrowland.
  • Beginning November 21st, select Tiana’s Bayou Adventure merchandise will also be available at Ray’s Berets in Bayou Country.

More from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning