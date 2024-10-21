Photos and Video: Explore the Culinary Queue of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park

Today, the first guests got the opportunity to go down the bayou on Disneyland’s newest attraction.
- Magic Key previews for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure began today at Disneyland Park.
- Open only by Virtual Queue, distributions for boarding groups were gone within seconds at both the 7AM and 12PM drop. The attraction began welcoming guests just before the scheduled 3PM opening.
- The upcoming attraction, which officially opens on November 15th, takes riders through a brand new story after the events of The Princess and the Frog. Tiana’s Foods, the princess’s food co-op, is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration. Tiana has cooked up a perfect party, except she forgot one ingredient: the band. Riders are invited to join Tiana and Louis on a magical adventure in search of musical critters to liven up Tiana’s celebration.
- Laughing Place was lucky enough to snag a boarding group during the 12PM drop, giving us the chance to get a sneak peak at the upcoming E-Ticket’s queue.
- Entering the queue, Tiana’s passion for food can be seen throughout the entire area, providing guests a look at how the princess grows her ingredients.
- Heading towards the main entrance to Tiana’s Foods, the upper level of the attraction’s queue is decorated with New Orleans-inspired murals.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure also boasts a gorgeous iron wait-time archway prior to entering the main queue building.
- The main queue area invites guests into the Tiana’s Foods main office building. The area features books, posters, family memorabilia, workspaces, and a test kitchen where Tiana creates her incredible recipes.
- Afterwards, guests will begin their descent into Tiana’s salt mines.
- Moving through the caves, guests will get a view at the attraction's loading area, which features delivery cranes for all of Tiana’s delicious products. As guests get closer to the loading area, new warning signs can be seen on the rock walls.
- You can watch a full walkthrough video of the queue for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure below:
- For more information on Magic Key previews for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure click here.
