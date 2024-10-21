Disneyland Hotel Lobby Lounge Gets New “Sleeping Beauty” Inspired Name

The lobby lounge at the Disneyland Hotel is set to receive a new name befitting its Sleeping Beauty theme.
What’s Happening:
- At the beginning of this year, the former Steakhouse 55 lounge reopened as an unnamed lobby lounge with theming elements inspired by the animated classic, Sleeping Beauty.
- Located next to Goofy’s Kitchen, the lounge features artwork and thematic details inspired by the striking Eyvind Earle designs from the 1959 film.
- Now, the lounge is set to get a new name that ties closer to its enchanting theming – Broken Spell Lounge.
- The name change will be made official as of today, October 21st at 7:00 p.m.
- After today, Broken Spell Lounge will be available daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.
- Interestingly, the Broken Spell Lounge seems to have its own dedicated Instagram account, which has been sharing updates leading up to the opening over the last few weeks.
