Disneyland Hotel Lobby Lounge Gets New “Sleeping Beauty” Inspired Name

As of tonight, the lobby lounge – which opened in January – will be called Broken Spell Lounge.

The lobby lounge at the Disneyland Hotel is set to receive a new name befitting its Sleeping Beauty theme.

What’s Happening:

At the beginning of this year, the former Steakhouse 55 lounge reopened as an unnamed lobby lounge with theming elements inspired by the animated classic, Sleeping Beauty .

. Located next to Goofy’s Kitchen, the lounge features artwork and thematic details inspired by the striking Eyvind Earle designs from the 1959 film.

Now, the lounge is set to get a new name that ties closer to its enchanting theming – Broken Spell Lounge.

The name change will be made official as of today, October 21st at 7:00 p.m.

After today, Broken Spell Lounge will be available daily beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Interestingly, the Broken Spell Lounge seems to have its own dedicated Instagram account

