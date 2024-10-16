Video: Take A Round Trip In The Recently Reopened Cockpit Aboard Disneyland’s Monorail System

Enjoy the panorama of the Disneyland Resort the way only Monorail Pilots would see it

Though the option has been around for several weeks now, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can once again ride with the pilot aboard their iconic Monorail system, and we have a video sharing the experience.

What’s Happening:

After over five years, passengers aboard the Disneyland Monorail

The passengers can enjoy a full round trip – Downtown Disney

From there, passengers will experience the rare forward facing view of the journey, passing over the main gates of Disneyland Park, through Tomorrowland and the former PeopleMover/Rocket Rods track, around the majestic Matterhorn and above the Finding Nemo Submarine Lagoon, before moving through the buildings of HollywoodLand, crossing the Buena Vista Street bridge at Disney California Adventure

You can check out the full round trip in our new video below:

The Disneyland Monorail was the first transportation system of its kind in America. The current version combines the sleek styling of the 1959 classic with new technologies and subtle design changes, bringing a retro-futuristic look and contemporary feel to the timeless Disneyland icon.

Today, the Disneyland Monorail is comprised of the Red, Blue and Orange Mark VII trains. Because the system uses a 600-volt DC power source, it emits no direct exhaust or pollutants into the atmosphere.

Please note, while this front cabin opportunity has returned at the Disneyland Resort, this offering is NOT available at the Walt Disney World

