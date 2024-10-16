Video: Take A Round Trip In The Recently Reopened Cockpit Aboard Disneyland’s Monorail System

Though the option has been around for several weeks now, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can once again ride with the pilot aboard their iconic Monorail system, and we have a video sharing the experience.
What’s Happening:
- After over five years, passengers aboard the Disneyland Monorail can once again ride with the pilot in the front cabin aboard the legendary transportation attraction.
- The passengers can enjoy a full round trip – Downtown Disney to Tomorrowland and back – in the cabin simply by requesting the experience when they board – but expect to wait for multiple trains as the opportunity is quite limited.
- From there, passengers will experience the rare forward facing view of the journey, passing over the main gates of Disneyland Park, through Tomorrowland and the former PeopleMover/Rocket Rods track, around the majestic Matterhorn and above the Finding Nemo Submarine Lagoon, before moving through the buildings of HollywoodLand, crossing the Buena Vista Street bridge at Disney California Adventure and over some of the gardens and courtyards (maybe even through a wedding!) at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa before pulling into the Downtown Disney station.
- You can check out the full round trip in our new video below:
- The Disneyland Monorail was the first transportation system of its kind in America. The current version combines the sleek styling of the 1959 classic with new technologies and subtle design changes, bringing a retro-futuristic look and contemporary feel to the timeless Disneyland icon.
- Today, the Disneyland Monorail is comprised of the Red, Blue and Orange Mark VII trains. Because the system uses a 600-volt DC power source, it emits no direct exhaust or pollutants into the atmosphere.
- Please note, while this front cabin opportunity has returned at the Disneyland Resort, this offering is NOT available at the Walt Disney World Resort, where it was removed back in 2009, and has not been offered since.
Please note, while this front cabin opportunity has returned at the Disneyland Resort, this offering is NOT available at the Walt Disney World Resort, where it was removed back in 2009, and has not been offered since.
