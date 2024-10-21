Photos: Holiday Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

Select items from Disneyland's Holiday merchandise collections have arrived at Disneyland's premiere shopping district.

The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort officially begins on November 15th.

Christmas came early this year with new Holiday merchandise now available at Disneyland Resort.

Guests visiting World of Disney at Downtown Disney

The most wonderful time of year is one of the best times to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, with special Holiday entertainment, food and beverage, meet and greets, and more.

Most of the freshly released items are from the Mickey Mouse Family Christmas collection, which features designs decked with green, red, and gold. The line features clothing and accessories for the whole family, including Spirit Jerseys, Minnie Ears, and a Loungfly backpack.

Mickey Ears and a Loungefly backpack from the Snowman collection have also hit the shelves, showcasing adorable and plush designs.

Additionally, Holiday house decor is now available, including stockings, ornaments, a Christmas countdown calendar, a Mickey-shaped wreath, and a Chip n’ Dale tree topper.

Other items from Disneyland’s Holiday merchandise collections will continue to arrive at the resort as we head towards their magical yearly traditions. You can check out a preview of some of Disneyland’s other Holiday collections here

